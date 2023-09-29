Breaking: Mohbad: Sam Larry arrested

Music promoter, Samson Balogun, aka Sam Larry, has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known by his stage name, Mohbad.

The Eagle Online recalls that the music promoter was one of those accused of complicity in the death of Mohbad.

Sam Larry and hip hop singer, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, were said to have had a hand in the death of Mohbad, also known as Imole, following the decision of the singer to quit Marlian Music.

The record company is owned by Naira Marley.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest of Sam Larry in a late post on his X handle on Thursday.

Hundeyin tweeted: “Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry is now in our custody.

“He is currently assisting with ongoing investigation.”