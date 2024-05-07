Breaking: Ladoja withdraws suit against Olubadan-in-Council

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rasidi Ladoja, has reportedly withdrawn the suit filed against members of the Olubadan-in-Council.

An aide of the former Governor of Oyo State, who made this known on Tuesday, said it was withdrawn the same day.

Ladoja had instituted a suit against the members of the Council over the beaded crown worn before the demise of the late 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun.

Following the withdrawal of the suit, the enthronement of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, can now take place.

