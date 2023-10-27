Breaking: FG elevates FRSC Spokesperson as Deputy Corps Marshal

The Federal Government FG has approved the appointment of Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume made this public.

FRSC Deputy Corps Public Education Officer, Corps Commander, Charles Edem announced this Friday in a press statement Friday.

Edem explained that the newly-appointed DCM is to represent the South West geopolitical zone of the country.

He added that Deputy Kazeem, who presently heads the Corps Public Education Office, is a seasoned road safety administrator who has held several positions of authority and attended so many courses both within and outside the country.

He has a Master of Science in Transport Studies, Department of Geography and Regional Planning, Ogun State University (1996); Master of Arts in Peace and Security Studies, University of Ilorin (2015)

He is a Member Nigerian Institute of Management Chattered (2022), Fellow Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (2022), International Association of Chiefs of Police in the United States (2019); and Associate Member Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (2018).

Speaking on the appointment, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, expressed delight over the height of transparency and objectivity that heralded the whole process and urged the appointed Officer to show more commitment and rededicate himself to achieving the Corporate mission of the Corps, which is to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safer motoring environment in the country.

Biu stated that the exercise is part of the Commission’s drive towards rewarding excellence, diligence and hard work which is in line with the administrative philosophy of the present leadership of the Corps.

He charged Kazeem to put in his best in the course of duty as the new rank calls for more focus, more dedication, commitment and passion.

On his part, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Akume expressed his warm regards and assurances to the Officer.