Danladi Bako congratulates South Africa’s new Speaker

Dr. Danladi Bako, a former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission, has congratulated Angela Didiza Thoko on her emergence as the Speaker of the South African Parliament.

Bako’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement titled: “An amazon takes charge in South Africa.”

He wrote in the statement on Sunday: “This is to formally congratulate my friend and sister, Didiza Thoko Angela, for emerging as the new Speaker of the Parliament in South Africa, on Friday.

“Didiza has been a very staunch member of the African National Congress (ANC), and was also a former Minister of Agriculture.

“She was also Acting Speaker of Parliament on a few occasions.”

Bako said that the new Speaker was “highly respected” by former President Thabo Mbeki and Winnie Mandela, the late wife of South Africa’s first President, Nelson Mandela.

He recalled that Didiza had been to Nigeria once and had strong affiliations with a few notable Nigerians.

“Madam Speaker will certainly bring some zest, integrity and dignity to the office as Speaker of the Parliament in Cape Town,” he said.