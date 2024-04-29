Breaking: Ex-presidential aspirant, Cosmos Ndukwe, dumps PDP

Dr. Cosmos Ndukwe, one of the 2023 presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, has resigned his membership of the party.

This was disclosed in a letter by Ndukwe, who was a former Deputy Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly.

The letter was addressed to the Chairman of his Item C Ward in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State and copied to the State Chairman of the party, Hon. Asiforo Okere, and Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, respectively.

The former Chief of Staff to the Governor and Commissioner for Works under ex-Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, cited “personal reasons, current commitments and aspirations” for his decision to quit the PDP.

Ndukwe commended the party for giving him the platform to come to political limelight, and prayed for its success in the state.

The letter, posted on his Facebook page on Monday morning, read: “I hope this letter finds you well. It is with a heavy heart that I compose this correspondence to tender my resignation as a member and stakeholder in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Abia State, effective immediately.

“My decision to resign as a member within the party stems from personal reasons and reflections on my current commitments and aspirations.

“After careful consideration, I have come to the conclusion that potting out of PDP is the best course of action for me at this time.

“I am immensely grateful for the opportunities that the PDP has afforded me during my tenure as a Councillor, Deputy Chairman Local Government, Chief of Staff to Executive Governor of Abia State, Deputy Speaker Abia 6th House of Assembly and Presidential Aspirant PDP 2023.

“Serving within the party has been a privilege, and I have valued the relationships I have built with fellow members, as well as the chance to contribute to the party’s objectives and ideals.

”I want to express my appreciation to you, the Ward Executive Committee, and all members of the PDP Abia State for the support and camaraderie extended to me throughout my association with the party.

“While I may be stepping away from my formal role, I remain committed to the principles of democracy and the progress of our great state Abia.

“Please consider this letter as my formal resignation from all duties and responsibilities associated with my position as a member and stakeholder in the PDP Abia State.

“I wish the PDP Abia State continued success in all its endeavors, and I extend my best wishes for the future. Thank you once again for the opportunities and experiences.”

Meanwhile, the former Deputy Speaker had in an introductory post to the letter written: “Good morning friends and well wishers. In life, we all have the past. We all made choices that maybe, weren’t the best ones. None of us is completely a saint, but we all get a fresh start some day.

“Eccl 3:1-5 summary is on time for everything. To me, this is time to leave PDP family. I am potting out for good, new destination to be announced soon.

“My letter has started its journey to the ward chairman, LG chairman, State Chairman and Ag National chairman.”

It is however pertinent to note that PDP has been faced with issues of resignation following the exit of former Governor of Imo State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, and over 20 key members of the party in Imo State, including a member of the party’s Board of Trustees and zonal officers.