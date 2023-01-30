Breaking: DSS nabs syndicates selling new Naira notes, banks officials implicated

Operatives of the Department of State Services have intercepted members of organised syndicates involved in the selling of Nigeria’s new Naira notes.

In turn, members of the syndicates have named officials of Deposit Money Banks involved in the sale of the notes.

The Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, revealed this in a statement in the early hours of Monday.

The Central Bank of Nigeria had insisted through its Governor, Godwin Emefiele, that there are enough new notes to go round.

However, Nigerians have been faced with shortage of the new notes, leading to anger and difficulty in doing business.

This has made many to conclude that the notes are either being hoarded by the banks for sale or in the hands of a few politicians.

Afunanya said in the statement on Monday: “The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that it has intercepted some members of organised syndicates involved in the sale of the new redesigned naira notes.

“In the course of its operations, in this regard in parts of the country, it was also established that some Commercial Bank officials are aiding the economic malfeasance.

“Consequently, the Service warns the currency racketeers to desist from this ignoble act.

“Appropriate regulatory authorities are, in this same vein, urged to step up monitoring and supervisory activities to expeditiously address the emerging trends.

“It should be noted that the Service has ordered its Commands and Formations to further ensure that all persons and groups engaged in the illegal sale of the notes are identified.

“Therefore, anyone with useful information relating to this is encouraged to pass the same to the relevant authorities.”