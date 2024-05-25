Breaking: Deposed Emir of Kano returns, storms second palace + Videos

The deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, on Saturday morning returned to the ancient city and headed straight to Nasarawa, the second palace of the Kano Emirate.

Deposed 15th Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, arrives at Nasarawa, the second palace of Kano Emirate, on Saturday



Deposed 15th Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, arrives at Nasarawa, the second palace of Kano Emirate, on Saturday

According to information available to The Eagle Online, he landed at 4:30am at the Aminu Kano International Airport.

Deposed 15th Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, lands at Kano airport at 4:30am on Saturday



Deposed 15th Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, lands at Kano airport at 4:30am on Saturday

On his arrival, he was hailed all the way to the Nasarawa palace by bystanders.

From the airport to the palace, The Eagle Online noticed heavy security presence around him.

Deposed 15th Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero arriving into Kano on Saturday



Deposed 15th Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero arriving into Kano on Saturday

The arrival of Bayero on Saturday came hours after the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

It came about 48 hours after Yusuf signed into law a bill by the Kano State House of Assembly repealing the law that ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje signed on December 5, 2019 removing Sanusi and splitting Kano Emirate Council into five.

For some days now, nothing has been heard about Bayero.

The last that was heard about him was his visit to the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State on Monday.

After his swearing in on Friday, Sanusi returned to the palace he quit four years ago.