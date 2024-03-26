Breaking: Chinese sentenced to death for killing his Nigerian girlfriend

A Kano State High Court sitting has sentenced a Chinese national, Frank Geng-Quangrong, 47, to death by hanging for stabbing his Nigerian girlfriend, Ummukulsum Sani, 22, to death.

The Chinese, living in Railway Quarters, Kano, was convicted on a one count charge of culpable homicide on Tuesday.

Delivering judgment, Justice Sanusi Ado-Ma’aji held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Ado-Ma’aji held: “The defendant’s testimony is inconsistent.

“I hereby find him guilty.

“I hereby recommend mercy by the Kano State Governor on behalf of the convict.”

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel and Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Kano State, Haruna Dederi, had informed the court that the convict committed the offence on September 16, 2022 at Janbulo Quarters, Kano.

Dederi said on the same date at about 9pm, the convict stabbed the deceased with a knife in her house situated at Janbulo Quarters, Kano for undisclosed reasons.

He added: ““The victim was rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution presented six witnesses to prove their case against the defendant and four exhibits.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes the provision of section 221(b) of the Penal Code.

The defence counsel, Muhummad Dan’azumi, presented the defendant to defend himself with one other witness and tendered five exhibits.

Dan’azumi urged the court to recommend the defendant for the prerogative of mercy pursuant to section 313 of ACJL.

In his testimony, Frank said: “I didn’t kill Ummulkhulsum intentionally, but stabbed her in self defence after she grabbed my testes.”

He pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy in its judgment.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the judgment, the victim’s mother, Hajiya Fatima Zubairu, expressed satisfaction with the judge’s decision.