Breaking: Buhari lists achievements in farewell broadcast

President Muhammadu Buhari has listed some of his achievements while in office between 2015 and 2023.

He will be ending his two terms of four years each in office as Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu takes over on May 29, 2023.

In his farewell address in the early hours of Sunday, President Buhari reminded Nigerians of some of his Administration’s achievements.

On the international scene, he noted that Nigeria’s influence had continued to grow as exemplified by notable Nigerians occupying headship and leadership positions in renowned global bodies.

He also saluted the cordial relationship between the executive and legislative arms of the government, while commending the leadership and members of the National Assembly for their support and cooperation.

He said: “Our democracy is built on and continues to thrive on the principles of separation of powers.

“The leadership and members of the National Assembly deserve my appreciation for their patriotism which did not detract from their roles as a check to the executive arm.”

To improve service delivery, the President stated that his administration began the implementation of a number of reforms aimed at producing “an Efficient, Productive, Incorruptible and Citizen-oriented Federal Civil Service and the results are beginning to show”.

On security challenges, Buhari said his administration had been able to reduce the incidences of banditry, terrorism, armed robbery and other criminal activities considerably.

He said: “Our battle to ensure that all Nigerians live in a safe and secure environment has achieved considerable results.

“As I complete my term in office, we have been able to reduce the incidences of banditry, terrorism, armed robbery and other criminal activities considerably.”

The President called on the citizens to sustain the gains made so far by being more vigilant and supporting the security agencies by ensuring that the “nation’s values defined by being your brothers’ keeper govern our actions”.

Buhari again expressed sadness over those citizens still in captivity, saying security agencies had intensified efforts to rescue them unharmed.

He added: “Up till now, I still grieve for our children still in captivity, mourn with parents, friends and relatives of all those that lost loved ones in the days of the senseless brigandage and carnage.

“For all those under unlawful captivity our security agencies are working round-the-clock to secure their release unharmed.”

On the fight against corruption in the last eight years, Buhari said: “Fellow Nigerians, you know how dear the desire in my heart is, to rid the country of corrupt practices that had consistently diminished our efforts to be a great country.

“I did pursue this commitment relentlessly, in spite of the expected push back.

“I am happy that considerable progress had been made in repatriating huge sums of money back to the country and also taken over properties illegally acquired from our commonwealth.”