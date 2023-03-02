Breaking: Babangida returns from medical trip

Former Nigeria’s Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has returned to the country after his routine medical trip to Switzerland.

A close family source in Minna the Niger state capital confirmed that General Babangida is back, sound and hearty.

It should be noted that he had congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu after he was declared winner of the presidential election by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

It should be recalled that Babangida left the country in January at the peak of political parties and candidates consultations towards the 2023 general election.

