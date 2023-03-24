Breaking: Appeal Court affirms Adeleke as Osun Governor

The Court of Appeal, Abuja has affirmed Senator Ademola Adeleke as the Governor of Osun State.

The court, in its judgment on Friday, set aside the ruling of the Osun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

The Tribunal had earlier declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress and immediate past Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, as the winner of the July 16, 2022 poll.

But in its unanimous ruling on Friday, a three man panel of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Mohammed Shuaibu, quashed the tribunal’s judgement, affirming Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party as winner.

More details on this news website.