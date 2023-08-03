Breaking: APC elects new National Chairman, National secretary

The All Progressives Congress has elected a former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, and former spokesman of the Senate, Ajibola Basiru, as National Chairman and National Secretary.

The election of the duo followed the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore as Chairman and Secretary.

The election of Ganduje and Basiru was ratified at the ongoing National Executive Caucus meeting of the APC at Transcorp Hotel in Abuja.

Addressing party leaders after his emergence at the 12th NEC meeting, Ganduje thanked the National Leader of the APC, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and promised that internal democracy would prevail during his tenure.

He promised to ensure a scientific register of party members and pay attention to election management and conflict resolution.

He also promised that there would be level playing field for all members during primaries, adding that he would hit the ground running to ensure victory for the APC in all forthcoming governorship elections across the country.

Speaking at the meeting also attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Governors elected on the platform of the party under the aegis of Progressive Governors’ Forum, the leadership and members of the National Assembly, President Tinubu said the APC has won the elections and it is now time to deliver the promises of good governance to Nigerians.

He said the 2023 elections were the best ever conducted in Nigeria’s history.