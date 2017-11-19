Breaking: Anambra poll: APGA takes nine out of 10 available LGAs results + results

The All Progressives Grand Alliance has won in nine out of the 10 available results from local government area in the Anambra State governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission commenced the announcement of the results on Sunday morning.

It said only 16 results will be announced for now.

The other five results will be announced by 1pm, INEC said.

The results so far showed that the incumbent, Willie Obiano, is in the lead.

His party, APGA, has taken nine out of the available 10 local government areas results.

The Peoples Democratic Party won the other one.

The results:

Orumba South LGA

APC: 3,808

APGA: 8,125

PDP: 2,412

PPA: 150

UPP: 465

Aniocha LGA

APGA: 11,237

APC: 5,297

PDP: 6,554

Ekwusigo LGA

APC: 5,411

APGA: 8,595

PDP: 3,853

Njikoka LGA

APC: 5,756

APGA: 16,944

PDP: 3,477

Ayamelum LGA

APC: 5,412

APGA: 14,593

PDP: 2,323

Awka South LGA

APC: 6,167,

APGA: 18,957,

PDP: 5,354.

Oyi LGA

APC: 5,085

APGA: 11,840

PDP: 1,296

Idemili South LGA

APC: 4,063

APGA: 5,742

PDP: 2,629

Ihiala LGA

APC: 7,800

APGA: 14,379

PDP: 4,706

Dunkofia LGA

APC: 7,016

APGA: 8,575

PDP: 1,530.