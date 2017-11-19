Breaking: Anambra poll: APGA takes nine out of 10 available LGAs results + results

The All Progressives Grand Alliance has won in nine out of the 10 available results from local government area in the Anambra State governorship election.
The Independent National Electoral Commission commenced the announcement of the results on Sunday morning.
It said only 16 results will be announced for now.
The other five results will be announced by 1pm, INEC said.
The results so far showed that the incumbent, Willie Obiano, is in the lead.
His party, APGA, has taken nine out of the available 10 local government areas results.
The Peoples Democratic Party won the other one.
The results:
Orumba South LGA
APC: 3,808
APGA: 8,125
PDP: 2,412
PPA: 150
UPP: 465
Aniocha LGA
APGA: 11,237
APC: 5,297
PDP: 6,554
Ekwusigo LGA
APC: 5,411
APGA: 8,595
PDP: 3,853
Njikoka LGA
APC: 5,756
APGA: 16,944
PDP: 3,477
Ayamelum LGA
APC: 5,412
APGA: 14,593
PDP: 2,323
Awka South LGA
APC: 6,167,
APGA: 18,957,
PDP: 5,354.
Oyi LGA
APC: 5,085
APGA: 11,840
PDP: 1,296
Idemili South LGA
APC: 4,063
APGA: 5,742
PDP: 2,629
Ihiala LGA
APC: 7,800
APGA: 14,379
PDP: 4,706
Dunkofia LGA
APC: 7,016
APGA: 8,575
PDP: 1,530.