Allegation of vote buying has rocked Tuesday’s (today) election of Principal Officers of the National Assembly.

Some lawmakers are alleging that $10,000 in envelopes is being passed around by some of the lawmakers seeking elective positions.

The Principal Officers are expected to emerge largely from the All Progressives Congress.

The spokesman of the 8th House of Representatives, Razak Namdas, said he had also heard of the allegation.

Namdas said lawmakers will, however, vote according to their conscience.