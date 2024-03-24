Ailing Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor, is dead.
The news of the death of the veteran actor c came days after he solicited for help to treat his kidney failure ailment.
- Breaking: Ailing Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor is dead
- Breaking: SSANU, NASU end warning strike, announce resumption date
- We may shut down universities indefinitely – Non-teaching staff unions
- Parliamentary diplomacy critical to world peace, conflict resolution – Akpabio
- Nigeria ranks 109 in world’s hungry nations – Peter Obi
According to information made available in a video that went viral last week, Muonagor was on dialysis.
More details on this news website soon.