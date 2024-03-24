Trending
Entertainment

Breaking: Ailing Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor is dead

Ailing Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor, is dead.

The news of the death of the veteran actor c came days after he solicited for help to treat his kidney failure ailment.

According to information made available in a video that went viral last week, Muonagor was on dialysis.

More details on this news website soon.

