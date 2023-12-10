Breaking: Aare Onakakanfo takes new wife + Photos

Be a person of the people and only the best things in life will come your way. That was the beautiful experience of the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, on Saturday when the Yoruba generalissimo tied the knot with his delectable wife, Joy.

The private ceremony at the bride’s home was a beauty to behold as culture, royalty and tradition.

The ceremony in Lagos was mixed in honour of a gentle warrior.

Families, friends and associates of the Yoruba generalissimo gathered at a very private engagement and traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos to rejoice and share in the good moments with the bride and the groom.

His Royal Majesty, Oba Babatunde Nasiru Lawal Ogunronbi Ariwajoye, Oba of Shasha Kingdom, Lagos State, led the groom’s party.

The Parakoyi Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Prof. Kolawole Raheem, led other members of the Aare-In-Council, including Atoloye Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Babajide Tanimowo; Barejiro Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Dauda Asikolaye; Asoju Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Yinka Oguntimehin; and Akinrogun Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Kazeem Hamzat, were present.

Others were former Chief Press Secretary to Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Chief Olusegun Smart Ajiboye; member of the Olokun Festival Foundation, Ambassador Olugbenga Onasanya; Aare’s aides on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, Special Duties, Samson Oseni, and on Gani Adams Foundation, Tolu Ajibade, and others, including a retinue of security personnel attached to the office of the Aare Onakakanfo, witnessed the event.

Looking at the joy that serenaded the environment, it was obvious that the guests had one mission: to go home with the new bride, Ayinba Joy Ayomide Adams.

Meet the new Ayinba

Beauty, brilliance and calmness. These are few of the great qualities that truly capture the essence of Ayinba Joy Adams.

Ayinba Joy is the beautiful daughter of a revered Lagos-based Architect, Chief Lucky Onojaife, who has been a great inspiration to the entire family.

A brief look at her face reveals great qualities that you can hardly ignore. And you begin to wonder how she was able to combine her beautiful, glowing skin, brilliance and calmness with her gentle mien and composure.

Whenever she is in a public place, she carries a mien and composure of a true queen. Whether in or out of the public glare, the young gem’s only signature is her beautiful, smiley face and calm nature. That is why she easily attracts people’s favour and attention as she navigates her environment.

To her parents and to those that have had encounters with her, Ayinba Joy is a product of God’s grace and it is no doubt that the former Miss Delta had also been blessed by fate. Her journey in life wasn’t accidental. It was a fulfillment of destiny that is measured with time.

Today, Ayinba Joy’s lofty dreams are gradually coming to reality and God has sealed the fate of this beautiful, young damsel in the most amazing manner. She had both elementary and secondary school education in Lagos at Queen Maris College. She is a graduate of Physiology from Delta State University and she is presently studying for a Masters Degree.

Ayinba Joy Adams was a former Queen of Delta State. She also once held the prestigious Miss Delta and the Most Beautiful Girl in Urhoboland in 2012. That singular laurel had opened a window of opportunities for the young damsel, whose vision is to rule her world and make remarkable impact in the world.

Apart from her quality educational career, the beauty queen is always passionate about her career.

Ayinba Joy Adams is a lover of music. She loves music with passion, believing that music is the food of the soul.

She is a woman of great colour and her favourite colour is white and brown.

The Delta-state born jewel is a strong-minded person-very bold and courageous and she is very focused on achieving whatever she sets her eyes on.

Her interest in entrepreneurship and business knows no bounds and she is always ready to impact lives with all the gifts that it has pleased God to bless her with.

Also Read:

Her major hobby is reading and watching movies. Ayinba Joy is an indoor person and she takes pride in pursuing her dreams with passion.

Now that Ayinba Joy Adams has been unveiled officially as the new wife of the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, it is no doubt that her presence in the home is a complete reflection of abundant joy, blessing and happiness in the palace of the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams.