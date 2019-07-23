New Conservative party leader, Boris Johnson, says he wants to “get Brexit done” by October 31 and unite Britain, in his first remarks after winning the party’s leadership run-off.

Johnson praised Prime Minister, Theresa May, whom he is due to succeed on Wednesday, for her “extraordinary service” and for her “passion and determination” in politics.

Johnson said: “We’re going to get Brexit done … in a new spirit of can-do.

“I think we know that we can do it and that the people of this country are trusting in us to do it.

“The campaign is over and the work begins.”