The Catholic Bishop of Jalingo Diocese, Most Rev. Charles Hammawa, on Wednesday appealed to Jukun and Tiv people in Wukari Local Government of Taraba to stop killing each other and embrace peace.

Hammawa made the appeal during a peace meeting he convened for Jukun and Tiv stakeholders at the St. Charles Boromeo Pastoral Centre in Jalingo.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the two group have engaged each other in attacks that cost many lives and led to the destruction of many settlements.

NAN also reports that peace agreements between the warring groups had not yielded fruits as they often got broken hours after they are entered into.

But the Bishop, who knelt down before the delegates from the two groups, begged them to end the violence and embrace peace.

He said: “Peace is the only panacea for development; America owes its massive growth to its ability to keep the peace.

“I am on my knees begging you. I beg you, in the name of God, to stop the killings.

“I beg you in the name of God to sheath your sword and embrace peace which is the only path to steady development.

“The time for peace is now; if we defer it till later it might be too late.”

He urged them to develop the spirit of give and take because no people could live in isolation.

He said: “You must forgive one another, accept one another and love one another. You must work toward a prosperous society that will offer hope for your younger ones.”

The Bishop appealed to the warring groups to see their diversities as stepping stones to greatness and move away from the destructive path to avert its dangerous consequences.

NAN reports that the meeting was attended by representatives of both Tiv and Jukun who thanked the Bishop for his timely intervention and pledged to end the hostilities in the interest of peace.