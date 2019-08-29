Bishop Charles Hammawa of the Catholic Diocese of Jalingo on Thursday condemned the killing of Rev. Fr. David Tanko of St. Peter’s Catholic Parish, Amadu, Taraba State by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Hammawa, in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Jalingo, described the killing of the priest as shocking.

He said Fr. Tanko was killed between Kasuan Haske and Tortsee on his way to Amadu from Takum in Takum Local Government Council of Taraba State.

The Bishop said: “We received the news of his death with shock and great sadness, the diocese is mourning.

“We have been preaching peace and making efforts to bring the parties that were enmeshed in crisis in the area together for a round table discussion.

“For a priest who has been preaching peace to be killed in this most gruesome manner is pathetic, to say the least, a priest belongs to all.

“For now, we are not pointing accusing finger at any group for being responsible.”

The Bishop told NAN that the state Police Command had told him that they were investigating the case, adding: “We pray that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

“Our basic concern now is to give him a befitting burial.

“We don’t want any group to go on reprisal.

“Going on reprisal will only worsen the situation.”

Hammawa announced that wake in honour of the priest will hold on September 2, 2019, while the burial would take place on Tuesday at the Diocesan Cemetery in Jalingo.

NAN reports that early in the month, Rev. Fr. Paul Offu from the Catholic Diocese of Enugu was also killed by suspected hoodlums.

NAN.