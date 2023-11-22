Benue demolishes 28 illegal structures in Makurdi

The Benue State Urban Development Board on Tuesday demolished 28 illegal structures in Makurdi.

The board’s Acting General Manager, Ternonge Mede, made this known to newsmen in Makurdi, the state capital.

He said most of the structures were on walkways, around transformers and along access roads.

Mede explained that a total of 28 illegal structures were demolished within Makurdi metropolis.

He, however, explained that though the structures were illegal, the board had held a series of meetings with the owners, notifying them of its intentions for at least four months.

He said during the meetings, they had agreed to vacate the structures, but had reneged on the agreement.

He said: “For more than four months now we held a series of meetings with them and even announced on the radio stations that they should vacate these areas.

“A situation where we are turning our residential peaceful areas into markets is not right.

“Let the Land Use Act be implemented.”

The Board’s boss said the exercise was aimed at giving Makurdi a facelift and befitting status, and also correct certain negative impressions about the state capital.

Mede said: “This exercise is for the good of the state.

“When you go out of this place, you hear people telling you that Makurdi is a glorified village.

“That is unacceptable.”

However, the leader of Katsina-Ala Street Handsets Communication Repairers, Patrick Akor, said the Board did not notify them before carrying out the demolitions.

Akor said that the traders had been faithful in paying all the taxes imposed by the government, including the Urban Development Board tax, yet they were treated unfairly.

He said: “This is what we do to earn a living, and now they have demolished our shops without prior notice.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that there was strong resistance at the Katsina-Ala handset village as the owners of the containers and other youths blocked the street, preventing the police and personnel of the board from carrying out the demolition.

NAN further reports that it took the intervention of soldiers, who were swiftly deployed to the area, to clear the roads and ensure free movement of vehicles.