17 killed as articulated vehicle crashes in Niger State

No fewer than 17 persons were killed in an auto crash on Tuesday at Takalafia village on Yawuri Expressway in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State.

Corps Public Education Officer at the Federal Road Safety Corps, Bisi Kazeem, said this in a statement in Abuja.

Kazeem, a Deputy Corps Marshal, stated that the accident occurred at about 3am and it involved 229 persons comprising 220 male adults, four female adults, and five male children.

He said that the crash involved a DAF articulated vehicle engaged in speed violation resulting in loss of control.

He added that 206 male adults, one female adult and one male child were rescued, but had varying degrees of injuries.

He stated: “A total of 17 persons were killed in the crash.

“The injured victims have been evacuated to Kontagora General Hospital, Niger, for immediate medical attention.

“The dead were deposited in the mortuary of the same hospital.”