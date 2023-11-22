Buni donates N7.5m house, N3m to family of slain policeman

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has approved a donation of a house worth N7.5 million to the family of Corporal Mohammed Maina, a policeman killed by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

This was contained in a statement by Buni’s Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Maina paid the supreme price when he repelled the terrorists ambush laid on the governor’s convoy on Maiduguri-Damaturu Road on Saturday.

Mohammed, in the statement on Tuesday in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, said the sum of N3 million was also donated to the family for their immediate needs and payment of school fees of the deceased’s children.

READ ALSO:

Nottingham Forest dealt Taiwo Awoniyi injury blow

Murray-Bruce to Ribadu @ 63: You’re Nigeria’s best NSA

Universal Green Energy Access Programme, Union Bank announce partnership

He said the Governor Buni also approved the release of N1 million to each of the six other security personnel injured in the attack.

He said: “Another N2 million was approved by the governor to take care of their medical bills.

“The family of the deceased and those injured were also supported with food items.

“Governor Buni prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, and the quick recovery of those injured.

“The Emir of Damaturu, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Shehu Hashim ll Ibn Umar El-kanemi, in company of the Special Adviser on Religious Affairs to the Governor, Ustaz Babagana Malam Kyari, presented the support to the family of the deceased policeman.

“The Emir prayed for the deceased and consoled the family to see the death of the policeman as the wish of Allah at His appointed time.”