Beheading of DPO: Police declare 2 Baba wanted, IGP speaks again

The Nigeria Police has declared Gift David Okpara, aka 2 Baba, wanted for his role in the killing and beheading of the Divisional Police Officer, Ahoada Police Division in Rivers State, Bako Angbashim.

He was declared wanted in a publication issued under the authority of Acting Inspector General of Police Olukayode Egbetokun.

In the publication on Thursday on the Twitter handle of the Force Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Okpara was accused of conspiracy, cultism and killing of Angbashim, a Superintendent of Police.

Speaking on the killing again on Thursday, Egbetokun said the perpetrators would be brought to book.

The IGP spoke at a strategic meeting with Deputy Inspectors General, Assistant Inspectors General and Commissioners of Police of the 36 States Commands and Federal Capital Territory.

He said: “The tragic killing of a Divisional Police Officer, SP Bako Angbashim, in Rivers State is another event which serves as a stark reminder of the multi-dimensional challenges we face in maintaining security and order across our nation.

“We have mobilised efforts to ensure the perpetrators of the mindless killing of SP Bako Angbashim are brought to swift justice, while we sound a note of serious warning to those who have a penchant for killing our officers to desist.

“The slain officer was known for his courageous exploits against vicious criminal elements terrorising the communities where he served.

“His gruesome murder and subsequent mutilation of his body is unacceptable to us.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime have murdered sleep and they obviously will sleep no more.

“They will be hunted down with all resources at our disposal.

“Never again shall we be ordinary in our response to the killing of our officers.

“These murderers will pay dearly for their callous acts.”