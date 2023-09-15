IGP orders CPs to dismantle all unauthorised checkpoints, arrest violators

The Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, has told Commissioners of Police in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory to immediately commence the dismantling of all non-security checkpoints within their areas of responsibilities and arrest violators for prompt prosecution.

He issued the order at a strategic meeting with the CPs and Deputy Inspectors General and Assistant Inspectors General.

Egbetokun said: “We are aware of the challenge posed by the continued presence of unauthorised persons on the various highways around the country in the guise of revenue collection, who constantly constitute nuisance on the highways by obstructing the flow of traffic and engaging in mischievous activities such as the seizure of vehicles, collection of fines and other unlawful activities.

“With just three states having their gubernatorial election, the police are not burdensome because there are proper and adequate personnel on ground for the election.

“Just as we have seen in other isolated elections, we have availability of more men in number than the one of the general elections.

“I have no fear about how safe and secure the election, which is going to take place on November 11 2023, will be.

“Its very convenient for us to deploy.

“Nobody should entertain fear about the security of the November election.

“We have prepared.

“We are ready and very soon, we will start deployment.

“We deliberately decided to take this year’s Police Conference and retreat to one of the states we are having the election.

“The conference and retreat are coming just less than two weeks to the election.

“So, it is deliberate and not by accident that we chose the venue and date.

“It is also to show to the public that we are ready for the election.

“So, there is no fear for the coming election.”