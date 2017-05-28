Be good ambassadors, WAHO DG tells Liaison Officers

The Director General of the West African Health Organization, Dr. Xavier Crespin, has charged the body’s Liaison Officers to be good Ambassadors of WAHO in their respective countries.

Crespin gave the charge on Monday while declaring open the Liaison Officers’ Meeting in Abuja, ahead of the 18th ECOWAS Assembly of Health Ministers holding in the Nigerian capital on June 16.

He expressed displeasure at the attitude of some Liaison Officers who he noted have not lived up to expectations of ensuring hitch-free movement whenever he visits their countries.

Stressing the need to be up and doing, WAHO boss reminded “it is your organization and you make it strong when you show commitment.”

The DG however commended those of them that have been up and doing, urging them not to relent but continue to promote WAHO activities in their countries.

While charging them to be frank in their discussions, Dr Xrespin also charged them to discuss the challenges that they confront in the discharge of their functions.

He assured that if the challenges are at the level of the Ministers he would step in.

Dr. Crespin told the meeting that the last ECOWAS Heads of State and Government meeting in Liberia witnessed singing of an important document on Ebola which has been dubbed the ‘Moronvia Declaration’.

According to him, the document aimed at providing mechanisms for better management of epidemics and other health emergencies in the region.

The DG enjoined the Liaison Officers to attend all the meetings with Experts and Partners holding in the sideline of the AHM.

He also advised them to leverage on the meeting with the partners in particular by engaging them on one-on-one talks to see how the partners can assist their respective activities.

“The meeting with partners is a very important activity that Liason officer must attend,” the DG said.

Dr. Crespin thanked the Local Organising Committee for the AHM set up by the Nigerian Government for wonderful organization and reception.

He particularly commended Nigeria’s WAHO Liaison Officer, Dr. Ojuolape Tosin Solanke for being very active and ensuring a hitch-free take-off of the week-long event.

The meeting, which is also being attended by WAHO Deputy DG, Laurent ASSOGBA, is chaired by the Liaison Officer of Togo, since Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe, is the current Chair of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

