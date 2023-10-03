BBNaija All-Stars winner gets N120m cheque, Innoson’s victory ride + Videos, photos

Big Brother Naija All-Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, has been presented with her prize money of N120 million, an SUV from Innoson and other prizes at a ceremony on Tuesday at the BBNaija House, Ilupeju, Lagos.

Ilebaye Odiniya, aka Baye, a 22-year-old Kogi State-born model, beat five other finalists to win the N120 million grand prize of the reality show on Sunday.

She became only the second person from Northern Nigeria to win the reality show after Kaduna-born Katung Aduwak who won the first season in 2006.

After 70 days in Biggie’s house, the 22-year-old model, outwitted 23 other housemates to snag the grand prize

Baye from the ‘Level Up’ edition in 2022, won the reality TV show with 30.08% of votes cast while the 2019 winner, Mercy Eke emerged as the first runner-up with 23.48% of votes.

Ilebaye flexes new SUV from Innoson Motors!



Ilebaye | #BBNaijaAllStars | Gen Z pic.twitter.com/tsJzsqKT6Q — News Pop (@Newspopng) October 3, 2023

As the winner of the show 2023 edition, Ilebaye also gets additional prizes of a weekend getaway for two by Travel Beta, Techno phone, Nexus appliances, one year supply of Pepsi, Dano milk, Munch It, Waw, Hawaii soap, Titus, Lush hair, and Sardine products.

Her brand new car, a white 2023 IVM G5T sports utility vehicle (SUV) had been described by Innoson CEO as “The Perfect Victory Ride!”

“I dedicate all these prizes to my Gen Z Baddies. This is a proof that you should not underestimate yourself. I came into the House with no strategy but with plenty of belief. I never thought I could win, it never occurred to me. I came for the fun and the fun saw me through. When I came the first time, I stayed in the house for three weeks and honestly, I felt I would spend just 2-3 weeks,” she said, in short chat with press men at the event.

Ilebaye goes on her kneels to thank the sponsors of the show as she receives her car key and money#IlebayeOdiniya | #BBNaijaAllStars | Gen Z pic.twitter.com/aa1c4ycDy1 — News Pop (@Newspopng) October 3, 2023

Busola Tejumola, the executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice in her speech summed up the BBNaija All-Stars edition as a Season of love rekindled and new friendships made.

” It was also a season of settling scores, comedic moments, fantastic showcase of talent and a battle for dominance. Congratulations, THE GenZ Baddie – Ilebaye Odinya – for emerging the winner of the Big Brother Naija All-Stars season and thank you for your creative gameplay that has delivered this win to you. To the other Stars – thank you for an amazing season,” she said.

Ilebaye receives her N120,000,000 at the BBNaija price presentation day!



#BBNaijaAllStars | #IlebayeOdiniya | Gen Z pic.twitter.com/VV4r7d9Awx — News Pop (@Newspopng) October 3, 2023

She also seized the opportunity to thank their sponsors who lit up the show

“A resounding thank you to our lead sponsors MoniePoint Microfinance Bank – Powering Dreams and Associate Sponsor this year HFM – Online Trading at its Finest – for partnering with us to deliver a Biggieverse of pure entertainment. Special thanks to our other sponsors – Guinness, Smirnoff Vodka, Smirnoff Ice, Pepsi, Supakomando, Aquafina, Lipton Ice Tea, Tecno Mobile, Amatem Softgel, Oraimo, Arla, Tizeti, Oriflame Cosmetics Nigeria, Close Up Toothpaste, Knorr Seasoning, Minimie, Lush Hair, Munch It, Power Oil, Titus Sardine from Ekulo International, Hawaii Soap from Evans Industry, Waw Detergent, Travel Beta, Skechers, Innoson Motors, Nexus Appliances,” she said.