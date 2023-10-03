Why Kogi SDP governorship candidate shunned police invitation – Party

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has described the allegations of thuggery and refusal to respond to the call of the Kogi state police command as false and an attempt to drag the image of its governorship candidate, Muritala Ajaka, in the mud.

This was disclosed at a press conference in Lokoja, the state capital, by the Muritala Ajaka campaign organisation, on Tuesday.

According to Alhassan Enape, Faruk Adejo-Audu and Brigadier General Benjamin Ipiyomi who spoke on behalf of the party, the state police commissioner, Onuoha Benthrand, was economical with the truth in the unfolding drama in the state.

The party berated the state police command for calling its party flag bearer a lawless citizen and a law breaker who goes around with thugs in his campaigns.

“Our governorship candidate, Muritala Ajaka respects the law of the land in his bid to become the governor of the state. He does not go around with thugs as alleged by the state police commissioner of police, Onuoha Benthrand.

“The security around him was provided by the Inspector General of police, when he requested for it, as it was becoming obvious that his life was under threat .

“When the present administration prevented him from coming to campaign in the state, he went to court and got an injunction to be given security cover and be allowed to go about his campaign peacefully.

“The court granted his request, restraining the police and other security agencies, including other parties involved, to stay off action, pending the determination of the case,” Enape said.

The party said based on that ruling, it’s imperative for him not to appear for any further investigation by the state police command over any pending issue.

The party therefore said it was laughable for him to appear before the police authorities when CP Onuoha has already slammed the SDP candidate as a law breaker, a lawless citizen going about with thugs.

“What justice do we expect from police when CP Onuoha Benthrand had already passed judgement by his press statement a few days ago, saying the SDP candidate is going about with thugs, breaking law of the land,” Enape added

The party called on the Inspector General of police to as a matter of urgency set up an independent inquiry committee to unravel the masterminds or perpetrators of violence activities, including the most recent one at Koton karfi.