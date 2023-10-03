Abuja MoU Secretary General wins Independence Day Uyo kitty

The Secretary General of Abuja MOU, Captain Sunday Umoren, has won the Independence Day celebration Golf kitty in Uyo Akwa Ibom State. Captain Umoren who plays handicap 28 ended the rounds 76 net to lift the trophy.

A media consultant Tony Obot came second while Director, Special Duties at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Isichei Osamgbi won a medal for closest to the Pin at the iconic Ibom golf course hole 12 with a tee shot that settled less than a meter from the Pin.

The overall winner, Captain Umoren also earned the medal for longest drive with a tee shot of 210 meters at hole 5.

READ ALSO:

Reps urge IGP, other security forces to secure immediate release of abducted corps members

Ajaka, SDP can’t escape justice with concocted, tactless lies, says Kogi APC

Gov. Mutfwang’s Committee confirms fake letters issued by Plateau Civil Service

The Resident Pro at Ibom golf course Emmanuel Ochayi congratulated all the winners and assured of a well-maintained golf course.

Ibom Golf course is one of the three championship courses in Nigeria.