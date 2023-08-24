BBNaija All Stars: Neo shares kisses with Tolanibaj inside toilet + Video

Joy Bakare

Neo has tried to break-up with Tolanibaj on Big Brother Naija All Stars.

This became an open issue when the duo discussed their relationship in the ongoing Big Brother Naija All Stars house.

Neo expressed frustrations as regards the relationship, explaining that it was becoming overwhelming to keep up with.

He said: “It is getting too much… I no wan do too much.

“Even me self I dey do like say I no wan ship but I dey ship.”

But the feeling of separation wasn’t mutual for Tolanibaj, who isn’t interested in ending what they have.

In her words: “You see this thing you want to quit, I’m not quitting it o.

“You can quit it on your side.”

She also expressed confidence about their relationship and implored him to see the current situation as something that will pass.

She said: “I think this is one of the many or few obstacles that we are going to walk on.”

This attempt to break up comes after loads of drama between them and other BBNaija All Stars either individually or as a duo.

But a recent one that seemed to break the ice for both of them was the argument between Tolanibaj and Ilebaye on August 22, 2022.

However, Tolanibaj and Neo made up quite quickly as they were seen kissing and hugging in the toilet after the conversation.

Meanwhile, the lovers keep painting a facade in front of other housemates that they weren’t an actual couple.