BBNaija All Stars: Mercy emerges Head of House for Week 4

Mercy Eke has emerged the Head of House for Week 4 in the ongoing Big Brother Naija All Stars Reality Show.

Biggie, Coordinator of the show, announced this after the completion of the different stages of the HoH challenge on Monday.

READ ALSO:

NBTE unveils one year online conversion programmes for HND holders to Bsc

Mercy, as she is fondly called, becomes the first female Head of House for the All Stars season as she selected Angel, Frodd, Whitemoney and Doyin as her BFF who will also have automatic access to the HoH lounge.

Alex, who won the black envelope game, was granted immunity from the week’s eviction.