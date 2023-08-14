Ex-APC National Vice Chairman to Tinubu: Your choice of ministers disappointing

A former National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress for the North West, Salihu Moh. Lukman, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s choices of ministerial nominees did not do justice to his perceived capacity to headhunt for capable hands.

The former member of the National Working Committee of the APC said this in an open letter to President Tinubu.

In the open letter on Monday, Lukman said it had become obvious from the names on the ministerial list sent to the Senate that political considerations rather than competence drove the President in his nominations.

The Eagle Online recalls that President Tinubu sent 48 names in two batches to the Senate for confirmation as ministers.

The names, delivered by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, to the Senate, were in two batches.

While the first had 28 names, the second contained 16.

However, following the withdrawal of the name of one of the nominees from Kano State, Maryam Shetty, and replacement by Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, Tinubu then added to the list the name of Festus Keyamo, a former Minister of State for Labour and Employment in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

But Lukman, who listed five areas in which Tinubu had been disappointing since he came into power, said the names on the list are uninspiring.

In the open letter titled: “Disturbing Signals,” he wrote: “The third disturbing signal is the quality of your appointees.

“Sincerely, Your Excellency, throughout the 2023 electoral campaigns, one of the strong campaign points was that you know how to find talents.

“When it took you more than eight weeks to nominate your Ministers, the belief was that you are taking your time to identify indisputably proficient people.

“With due respect to all those you nominated, many party members and extension Nigerians were disappointed.

“It is clear to any discerning mind that political consideration eclipsed any other factor, definitely no argument about talent can be sustained.

“As it is, both as party members and as Nigerians, our expectation from your government has crashed.”