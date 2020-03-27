Bayelsa gets new CP

Nkereuwem Akpan is now the new Commissioner in the Bayelsa State Police command.

Akpan takes over from Uche Anozia, a statement issued to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Asinm Butswat, in Yenagoa on Friday said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the new Commissioner of Police has assumed office.

The statement said until his present posting, Akpan was the Commissioner of Police in Cross River State.

It said: “He is a seasoned Police Officer with proven skills in Operations and Administration and had served in various commands and formations at various capacities.

“The Command by this announcement, solicits the cooperation and partnership of the good and well-meaning people of Bayelsa State.

“(This is) to accord the new Commissioner of Police the necessary support he would need in the task of maintaining peace, law and order in the State.”