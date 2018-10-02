Bayelsa clocks 22, seeks divine intervention to end flooding 

The Bayelsa State Government has called on the people of the state to seek the face of God in the ongoing flood disaster, even as they mark the 22nd anniversary of the creation of the state.

The Bayelsa State Government has called on the people of the state to seek the face of God in the ongoing flood disaster, even as they mark the 22nd anniversary of the creation of the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, in a statement said the state is in a critical period that needs the divine intervention of the Almighty.

He said following the inspection of flood ravaged communities by Governor Seriake Dickson and his deputy, Retired Rear Admiral John Jonah, on Saturday, it was obvious that Bayelsa State needs more than physical help to pull through the current natural disaster.

Iworiso-Markson therefore appealed to the people to use the occasion of the 22nd anniversary of the state not for only merry making but to engage in serious prayers for Bayelsa State to overcome the challenge of flooding.

While felicitating with Bayelsans on the anniversary and Nigeria’s 58th Independence, Iworiso-Markson also called for greater understanding and support to enable the government provide succour for victims of the flood disaster.

The Information Commissioner however said Bayelsa State in the last 22 years has grown to be a state to reckon with because of its developmental trajectory, particularly under the current Restoration Administration of Governor Dickson.

He listed some of the signature projects of the government to include Bayelsa Specialist Hospital, Bayelsa Diagnostic Centre, Ijaw National Academy and multi billion naira International Cargo Airport as signpost of the new Bayelsa.

The Government spokesman, who thanked Bayelsans for their patriotism in the evolution of the state, charged them to work towards attaining greater heights to fulfil the dreams of the founding fathers and those who struggled for the creation of the state.

He went further to congratulate Governor Dickson for being part of the state’s success story and providing quality and purposeful leadership at a time that it was most needed and also commended the countryman governor for the stability in the polity which is unprecedented.

According to him, Bayelsa State will not remain the same again in a few years after the completion of other big ticket projects like the Agge Deep Sea Port, which the government is pursuing relentlessly.