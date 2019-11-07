Burnley striker, Ashley Barnes, wants to see out his career at Turf Moor after signing a new contract.

The 30-year-old frontman, who is the club’s record Premier League goalscorer with 36, has committed his future to the Clarets until June 2022 with the option of a further 12 months.

However Barnes, who joined the club from Brighton in January 2014 and has made 189 appearances since, is hoping his stay will be extended further.

He said: “I’d like to see out my playing days here. At this moment in time, I don’t see anything else for me and I just want to continue playing at the highest level possible, and hopefully that is with Burnley.

“I just want to carry on playing and I want another contract after this. When you’re in your 30s, people say you’re almost done, but for me I want to play as long as possible.

“I’ve still got a lot to learn and a lot to achieve, and I want to stay in the Premier League until I retire.”

He scored 12 top-flight goals last season – his best return yet – and is on four for the current campaign heading into Saturday’s home clash with West Ham.