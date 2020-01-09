The Convener of the Employee Marketplace Initiative, Nduneche Ezurike, has noted that ahead of the famed disruptive technologies and digital transformation, the millennial question could determine the success or failure of many organisations in the new decade.

Writing through his LinkedIn social media handle in an article titled: “2020: The decade of the millennials,” Ezurike noted: “For the first time, three out of every five employees will be millennials and one a centennial. This means that many CEOs in this decade will emerge from the cohort of those who are described as entitled, open, connected and confident with little regard to traditional hierarchies.”

He explained that most organisations in Africa seeking to build sustainable businesses must be ready to confront four defining workplace challenges, first of which is to always design and implement a bottom-up approach to organisational strategy.

He also charged organisations to entrench a cross-generational workplace that combines the digital capability of the millennials with the emotional intelligence of the X Generation as this will enable a more harmonious working environment.

In the era of talent economy, Ezurike advised employers to embrace an environment where employees can work remotely, virtually and mobile.

In his words: “Clocking in and out of the office or signing punctuality register may not work anymore.”

He specifically also charged organisations, especially mid to large sized, to design an Employee Value Proposition, not a mission statement, emphasising that employee engagement should seek to harness employee self-interest to enhance the organisational benefits of innovation and business growth.

“The key issue is that what is in it for the millennial employee is no more a compliment, but a key component of the enterprise strategy both in the short run and long run,” he said.

