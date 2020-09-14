A 22-year-old bank employee, Tope Olajide, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for stealing two customers’ Automatic Teller Machine cards and used them to withdraw N427,000.

The defendant, whose residential address was not disclosed, is facing trial before Magistrate O. A. Olayinka on a charge of stealing.

Olajide, however, denied committing the offence and was admitted to bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Olayinka said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in January 2019 at the Abule Egba branch of Stanbic Bank.

He said that the defendant stole two customers’ ATM cards to withdraw money from their bank accounts.

“The defendant stole N207,000 from Adegboye Olanrewaju and N220,000 from another customer who was only identified as Mr Abass.

“He was exposed by the Closed Circuit Television camera installed within the branch.

“It was based on the discoveries from the CCTV footage that the defendant was handed over to the police.”

Ayorinde said that the offence violated Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the section stipulates three years in jail if the offender is found guilty of stealing.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Nov. 17 for mention.