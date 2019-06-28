Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reportedly wants to join Manchester United this summer.

Earlier this month, talkSPORT presenter Andy Goldstein claimed that United were interested in a summer deal for the 30-year-old, who scored 31 times in 51 appearances for Arsenal during the 2018-19 campaign.

According to Tuttosport, Aubameyang has now said “yes” to a move to Old Trafford in this summer’s transfer window.

The Gabon international has netted 32 times in 49 Premier League appearances for the Gunners since arriving from Borussia Dortmund at the mid-point of the 2017-18 season.

Arsenal only reportedly have between £40 million and £45 million to spend on new signings this summer, meaning that head coach Unai Emery will have to sanction some big sales in order to land his targets.

United, meanwhile, could be in the market for a new striker as talk of a potential exit for Romelu Lukaku continues to gather pace.