Atiku welcomes Governors Ahmed, Tambuwal, others back to PDP

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has said he is delighted to find himself again having to rejoice with another set of All Progressives Congress politicians for crossing over to the Peoples Democratic Party in just 24 hours.

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has said he is delighted to find himself again having to rejoice with another set of All Progressives Congress politicians for crossing over to the Peoples Democratic Party in just 24 hours.

Abubakar expressed his joy in a statement on Wednesday by his Media Office.

The statement said: “The former Vice President congratulates Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara state and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state as they rejoin the Peoples Democratic Party. He also welcomes back to the fold Deputy Governor of Kano state, Prof Hafizu Abubakar and Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Africa, Alhaji Ahmed Ibeto.

“When in December 2017, the Waziri Adamawa said that the APC has to embrace the true tenets of democracy or lose its soul, he was greeted with hostility and his warnings were scorned.

“At that time, Atiku Abubakar had warned that without justice, there could be no unity and without internal democracy there could be no internal cohesion.

“Atiku Abubakar therefore calls on all true lovers of democracy and progress to, like Aminu Tambuwal and Abdulfatah Ahmed, emancipate themselves from the faux democracy practiced in the APC and move over to the only party capable of entrenching genuine democracy in Nigeria and economic progress for Nigerians.

“He further calls on the Federal Government to respect the decisions of those now voting with their feet and ensure that they are not persecuted by security officials and law enforcement agencies.

“Finally, he urges the powers that be to note that the Peoples Democratic Party set up quite a number of these agencies to fight crime and criminality and not to fight democracy and democrats.”