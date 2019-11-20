Alhaji Umar Pariya, longstanding aide to former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, is dead.

Alhaji Pariya, better known as Mr Pee, passed on November 19 and has since been buried in accordance with Islamic rite.

A statement by the Atiku Media Office described the death of the former Vice President’s Personal Assistant as sad and painful.

The statement quoted Abubakar as saying: “He (Pariya) was a committed loyalist, a strong pillar of support in (my) life’s journeys and struggles in good, rough and uncertain times.

“He gave a good account of his service to the nation and association with my humble self, right from our days in the Department of Customs and Excise spanning over three decades.

“He showed love and solidarity to me and my family and in the process became a member of my family.”

The former Vice President said he taking solace in the reality that Allah gives life and determines when He calls whomever He created.

Abubakar said: “I commiserate with his wives, children and his friends; people who have benefitted from his kind-hearted nature. He was dear to many in high and low places. I will greatly miss him!”

He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive Pariya his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus.