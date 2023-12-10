Atiku: Kokori was a principled fighter for democracy 

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed deep sadness over the news of the passing on of elder statesman and erstwhile General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers of Nigeria, Chief Frank Ovie Kokori.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general election spoke on Sunday.

In a statement from his Media Office in Abuja, Abubakar described Kokori as a man of the people who was well-loved for his sincerity, principles and sense of purpose.

He said Chief Kokori was a foremost figure in the June 12 struggle where he and other individuals played key roles in the quest to re-validate the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

According to Abubakar: “Chief Frank Kokori’s contributions to the June 12 struggle and Nigeria’s democracy remain an inspiration to many.

“Chief Kokori left enduring legacies, part of which was his considerable effort towards mainstreaming the oil sector in the development drive of the nation.”

He said Kokori will be sorely missed, especially now that Nigeria is in dire need of strongly principled people who can stand firm in upholding the truth.

Abubakar described the passing of Chief Kokori as a great loss not just to the Organised Labour and Delta State, but to the entire nation.

“As the nation mourns him, I enjoin the Kokori family, friends and associates to honour his memory by continually upholding the values and principles which he lived for and never stopped fighting for till his death,” he said.