Atiku finally secures US visa

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has eventually been issued a visa of the United States of America, The Eagle Online was told on Saturday.

Sources in Abubakar’s camp said the visa was issued to the former vice president at the Embassy of the United States of America in Abuja.

He was said to have gone for the usual visa interview on Tuesday, with his passport handed over to him two days later as is the practice.

The issue of Abubakar not visiting the United States of America began with allegations that he received kickback from a US Congressman, Williams Jefferson.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Abubakar was accused of demanding and receiving $500,000 from Jefferson to facilitate the award of contracts to two American telecommunications firms in Nigeria when he was vice president and superintended over the Bureau of Public Enterprises.

A search on Abubakar’s home in Maryland, United States of America by the FBI yielded no positive result.

However, despite the non-indictment of Abubakar by both the probe of the FBI and the one instituted in Nigeria by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the former vice president has been labelled as corrupt.

His failure to visit the United States of America since the incident has led to insinuation that he was fleeing from arrest.

Abubakar has, however, said he his failure to visit the US was because he had been refused visa.