At last Jandor unveils wife after absence from campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate for the March 18, 2023 election in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran, aka Jandor, has unveiled his wife, Mariam Adediran, to members of the PDP family in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that issues have been raised about the family of the 45-year-old frontline contender.

Adediran’s wife, who is based in the United States of America, had not been featuring in the political activities of her husband since the 2023 electioneering began.

At an interactive session with PDP women and leaders in Lagos State, Mrs. Adediran said that those following her husband would not work in vain as the candidate remained passionate about quality life for all, including women and children.

Adediran, who was full of smiles and excited with the mammoth crowd which received her, assured them that life would be better with PDP at the helms of affairs in the state.

She berated politicians sponsoring campaign of calumny on social media against her family and her husband because she was not with him.

According to her, she has been part of her husband’s political movement and has always supported him even from her abode in the US.

She added: “I have been part of this movement and we, my husband and I, agreed that he would be in Nigeria to drive the movement while I will be in the USA with the children.

“It is disheartening what people do in the name of politics on the social media.

“I am not a social media person, but I read everything they put up there.”

Lauding women for supporting her husband’s vision for a better Lagos, Mrs. Adediran said though a lot had been done, much more could still be done before the end of campaign.

She said: “I love you and even though the election is a few days from today, we still have so much to do together and I know that God will grant our efforts with success.

“I do see everything that you all are doing.

“I see all of your movements and engagements as well as your efforts to help this movement.

“I sincerely say thank you to everyone.

“If anyone is telling you that you are working in vain, tell them you are not because you can see the movement growing and you have been focused.

“This movement is just starting.

“Though you have done a whole lot, but I want to let you know that it is just starting.”

Mrs. Adediran, who noted that she had been so passionate about women and children, urged the women to believe in themselves.

She said: “I will make sure that all the women in this movement, not only here, but also in Lagos, stand on their feet and believe in themselves.”

In his remarks, Adediran expressed confidence that without a godfather, he would win the election and make the wealth of the state work for all residents.

The candidate said that he had God on his side and the people to defeat the ruling party, All Progressives Congress.

The event, which took place at the PDP candidate’s campaign office in Ikeja, had in attendance the party’s deputy governorship candidate, Funke Akindele; and PDP’s ex-Board of Trustees member, Aduke Maina.

Also, a former Lagos PDP Woman Leader, Bisi Odunsi; Chairperson, Lagos4Lagos Movement, Chief Tanwa Olusi; as well as the party’s women leaders across the 20 Local Government Areas and others attended the event.