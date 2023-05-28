Assets Declaration: Gov. Sanwo-Olu, Deputy submit forms to CCB

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, have submitted their Asset Declaration Forms.

The move is in compliance with Paragraph 11 Part 1 to the 5th Schedule of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that mandates political office holders to declare their assets on assumption and at the end of their term in office.

L-R: Board member representing South West zone, Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Professor Samuel Ogundare; former Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulsalam Taofeek Olawale; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Lagos State Director, CCB, Mrs O Popoola, when Governor Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy submitted their Assets Declaration Forms ahead of May 29 inauguration, at Lagos House, Marina, on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Sanwo-Olu and the Deputy had, by their action, satisfied Section 185 (1) of the same Constitution that made it paramount for the political office holders to declare their assets before they take oath of office.

The asset declaration was administered to the governor and the deputy by Prof. Samuel Ogundare, Board Member representing South West zone, and witnessed by Taofeek Abdulsalam, member and Mrs O Popoola, Lagos State Director of the Code of Conduct Bureau.

”My deputy and I have satisfied that necessary requirement before we take oath of office.

”Thank you Prof. S.F Ogundare, the board member representing South West zone, for administering the assets declaration process.

”I also thank Rt. Hon. Taofeek Olawale Abdulsalam, member and Mrs O Popoola, Lagos State Director of the Code of Conduct Bureau for being witnesses,” the Governor said.

