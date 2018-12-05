Army vows to recover landed properties

The Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property has promised to collaborate with the Nigerian Army in order to get its landed property recovered from unauthorized individuals and groups.

The Chairman of the panel, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, made the pledge on Wednesday when he led the management of the panel on a courtesy visit to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

Obono-Obla, who is also Senior Special Assistant to the President on Prosecution, commended the Nigerian Army for leading the war against terrorism and insurgency, and other security challenges in other parts of the country.

He further lauded the Army under the leadership of General Buratai for leading the campaign against fake news, stating that exponents of fake news in the country were elements of corruption fighting back.

He called on all Nigerians to see corruption as security and economic threat in the country.

He also promised to work with the leadership of the Army in carrying out its task, disclosing that the role of the panel was to further complement anti-graft agencies such as the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

According to him, the Public Assets Declaration Act covers all public office holders, including personnel of the Nigerian military.

The Chairman further called on the COAS to support the organization and to continuously encourage officers of the Nigerian Army to declare their assets.

In his response, the COAS thanked the Panel for the visit, assuring that the Army would partner with it.

Buratai also disclosed that he had long ago declared his assets and charged all officers of the Nigerian Army to follow suit.

He further expressed happiness with the level of compliance with the directive and expressed willingness to cooperate and support the panel.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his support in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency, maintaining that the Nigerian Army would not be distracted in its role to confront security challenges in the country.

He said the Army will remain resolute and support democratic process in the country, which he described as the best for any nation.

Some Principal Staff Officers and Directors of the Army Headquarters were present during the visit.