Army holds special operation to tackle insecurity in Nasarawa, Benue

The Nigerian Army 4 Special Forces Command, Doma, Nasarawa State has inaugurated a special operation code named: “Operation Planning Cadre.”

The special operation by the Army os to tackle banditry and other security challenges in Nasarawa and Benue States.

Major Joseph Afolasade, the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the command, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

According to him, the special operation was inaugurated at the Joe Akaahan Cantonment, Makurdi.

Afolasade said the operation was inaugurated Major General Sunday Igbinomwanhia, the Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, who said the Army would collaborate with other security agencies and key stakeholders toward ensuring lasting peace in all parts of the country.

The Commander said the Army would not relent in its quest toward defeating any threat to national security and the territorial integrity of the nation.

Igbinomwanhia said: “We are in the forefront fighting against insurgency, banditry, farmers-herders clashes, kidnapping and militancy, among several other security challenges bedevilling the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“These unscrupulous elements have deployed different methods and tactics in a bid to frustrate the successes recorded by the Nigeria Army it its operations.

“To this end, all personnel must possess the requisite capacity and competence to effectively tackle these challenges through deliberate understanding and deployment of principles and planning procedures for the conduct of operations.

“The Planning Cadre seeks to enhance the capacity and broaden the knowledge of participants on operational planning, processes and manoevrist approach to warfare.

“I, therefore, enjoin you to take maximum advantage of this operations planning cadre to build capacity and develop competence.

“I am hopeful that the intellectual discourse during this cadre will provide useful policy options for the planning and conduct of contemporary and future Nigerian Army operations.”

Afolasade added that Igbinomwanhia also thanked and the Governors of Benue and Nasarawa States, Hyacinth Alia and Abdullahi Sule, for the friendly environment and cordial relationship with the Nigerian Army.

The spokesperson also quoted Major General Hilary Nzan, Commander 4 Special Forces Command, as saying that the operation planning cadre would provide the field officers the opportunity to learn and interact on the rudiments of operation to support and execute strategic plans.

Nzan said” “This is in line with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Command Philosophy, which is to transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped and highly motivated force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment.

“The modules of the cadre were carefully designed to train and equip the officers with relevant operations planning essentials in the attainment of the army goals and objectives.”

The Commander 4 Special Forces enjoined all participants to freely express their opinions and ideas that would aid in achieving the desired objectives of the cadre.

He charged the participants to make maximum use of the cadre to understand the dynamics of proper synergy, collaboration and sound coordination of operations with other security agencies.