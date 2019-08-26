The management of Arik Air says it will commence flight services to Asaba Airport in Delta State from August 29.

Adebanji Ola, Arik Communications Manager, made this known on Monday in Lagos.

Ola said that the airline would be operating daily flights from the Murtala Muhammed Airport Domestic Terminal 1, Ikeja, Lagos to Asaba Airport.

According to him, the outbound flight will depart Lagos at 1pm, while the inbound flight departs Asaba at 2:30pm.

Ola said the Arik Air’s resumption of services to Asaba airport was at the behest of passengers from Delta and Anambra States, who have been yearnings for return of the airline to the route.

He said that Arik Air in 2018 suspended services to Asaba due to operational reasons.

According to him, the Lagos-Asaba route will be serviced by a Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft.

He said: “Arik Air is introducing new services on the Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt routes to cater for needs of the travelling public.

“On the Lagos-Abuja route, Arik Air has introduced two additional flights which will depart Lagos at 9:00a.m and 1:00p.m daily.

“For the Abuja-Lagos sector, two additional flights have also been introduced to operate daily at 11:00a.m and 6:25p.m.”

The spokesman said that additional frequency had also been introduced on the Lagos-Port Harcourt route, with the outbound flight departing Lagos daily at 9am and the inbound flight departing Port Harcourt daily at 11am.

He said that passengers flying Abuja to Port Harcourt have an additional flight, which operates at 3pm daily out of Abuja and at 4:40pm daily out of Port Harcourt.

The Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air, Captain Roy Ilegbodu, said: “We have decided to reopen the Asaba route following restructuring of our routes.

“Our aim is to increase our flight frequencies and return to some routes we abandoned over the last few years.”