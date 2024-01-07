Arase tasks PSC personnel on integrity at recruitment of police constables

Dr Solomon Arase, Chairman, Police Service Commission on Sunday charged its personnel deployed for the screening of recruits into the constabulary cadre of the Nigeria Police Force to be professional while discharging the duty.

“This recruitment assumes paramount significance as the first to be conducted by the commission since the landmark Supreme Court Judgment of July 20, 2023.

“The judgment reaffirmed the primacy and exclusivity of the commission in recruiting for the Nigeria Police Force.

“We stand at the precipice of a new era, and it is our solemn duty to ensure that this exercise establishes the gold standard for future recruitments,’’ Arase said.

He gave the charge in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by Mr Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations at the commission.

Physical and credentials screening of potential recruits into the Nigeria Police Force begins nationwide on Monday for applicants who successfully applied and submitted their forms.

Arase stressed that the screening marked the turn of a transformative chapter in the life of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

He urged personnel of the commission deployed for the exercise to uphold the torch of professionalism and integrity and to be responsible throughout the exercise.

He said Nigerians would scrutinise every move made by the deployed personnel as they demanded unwavering dedication and commitment to the principles of fairness and justice.

“This is not just recruitment; it is a defence of the sanctity of our mandate and a demonstration of the commission’s competence in this vital function.

“I admonish you to anticipate unprecedented challenges during this exercise.

“With more than 400,000 applicants passing through your stations, each presenting argument to join the Nigeria Police Force, the pressure will be immense.

“Remember, you are the guardians of a process that not only holds inherent significance, but also paves the way for the forthcoming 30,000 recruits approved by the current administration,’’ Arase said.

He added that the NPC would establish a Situation Room at its headquarters in Abuja to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the exercise.

The Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Police Service Commission in July 2023 to solely take responsibility of recruiting constables into the Nigeria Police Force.

That was after a four-year fierce legal battle between the PSC and the Nigeria Police Force over which of them should be responsible for the exercise.

The legal battle between the two organisations followed the approval by former President Muhammadu Buhari to recruit 10,000 constables each year for six years.