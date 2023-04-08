APC suspends Senator, House of Reps member

The Gombe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has suspended Senator Amos Bulus (APC-Gombe) over alleged anti-party activities.

This was contained in a statement signed on Saturday in Gombe by Moses Kyari, the state APC Publicity Secretary.

Kyari said the party had also suspended Rep. Yunusa Abubakar, who represents Yamaltu-Deba Federal Constituency, for alleged anti-party activities.

He said the lawmakers were suspended by their ward executives after they were found to have been engaged in anti-party activities during the 2023 general election in the state.

Kyari said that the Senator was suspended by the Ward Executives of Bambam in Balanga Local Government Area of the state.

He added: “He (Bulus) was suspended for anti-party activities at the just concluded general elections.

“This came about as result of a petition written from his ward which caused a five-man committee from the ward to investigate and get to the root of the matter, about two weeks ago.”

Kyari said a committee was set up to investigate the matter, adding that the committee invited the Senator but he could not defend himself from the allegations hence the recommendation of his suspension from the party.

He said Abubakar’s suspension was based on the recommendations of a disciplinary committee which found him guilty of anti-party activities.

Kyari said the suspension of the lawmakers had been ratified by the state APC Executive Council.

