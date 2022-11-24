APC rallies: Lagos announces traffic diversion, alternative routes, time

The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion for the upcoming All Progressives Congress presidential and gubernatorial rallies scheduled to hold on Saturday from 9am to 4pm.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Oladeinde said that the rally would take place at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos State.

He advised Lagos residents to plan their movement around Teslim Balogun Stadium, Funsho Williams Avenue and Alhaji Masha areas in Surulere.

Oladeinde revealed that human and vehicular movement around the affected areas would be regulated as there would be series of traffic diversions for safety and security management purposes.

He stated that traffic on Funsho Williams/Western Avenue inward Lagos Island would be diverted to the express lanes at Barracks Bus Stop for people going to Costain, Apapa, Ijora, Victoria Island and Lagos Island.

The Commissioner said that people going to New Lagos, Surulere would pass through Olumegbon.

He explained further that traffic on Funsho Williams/Western Avenue inward Surulere, Ojuelegba would be diverted to the express lanes, Stadium Bridge at Alaka Bus Stop for people going to Mushin, Palmgrove, Ikeja, Ojota, Ikorodu areas.

Oladeinde said that motorists going to Surulere, New Lagos would pass through Bode Thomas and Eric Moore at Iponri Estate.

He added that vehicular movement on Alhaji Masha road to Akerele, Shitta Junction and Funsho Williams from Olumegbon Junction to Alaka would be totally restricted for safety, as only human traffic would be allowed.

Oladeinde said that vehicles conveying party members and others with accredited stickers for the rally would be provided free parking with access at the National Stadium only via Alaka.

He said: “Motorists from Ojuelegba, Mushin, Palmgrove on Funsho Williams will access the National Stadium via U turn at Alaka.

“Also those from Surulere will access the Stadium via Adeniran Ogunsanya ,Bode Thomas, Ogunlana Drive, Alaji Masha to connect Alaka inward the National Stadium.

“Directional signs, tow vehicles, barricades will be made available, the Traffic Management Personnel will be on standby to provide assistance and guide motorists/pedestrians during the rallies.

“Only accredited vehicles, security, emergency and essential services vehicles will be provided privileged access at the diversion points.”

The Transport Commissioner commended Lagos residents for their patience and understanding.

He solicited for residents’ cooperation with all the law enforcement officials assigned to carry out their respective tasks.





