APC Legal Adviser resigns, gives reasons

The National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress, Ahmed El-Marzuq, has resigned his membership of the party’s National Working Committee.

The development was confirmed in a statement on Thursday by El-Marzuq’s Special Adviser, AbdulHalim Adamu.

El-Marzuq attributed his resignation to the emergence of a former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje; and former spokesman of the Senate, Ajibola Basiru, as the National Chairman and National Secretary respectively of the APC.

The statement said: “In light of the recent developments within our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), with the emergence of His Excellency Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Senator Ajibola Basiru as National Chairman and National Secretary and the reconfiguration of party offices for national cohesion and adequate regional representation, the National Legal Adviser found it pertinent that he resigns his position within the party to allow for a smooth reconfiguration of the party’s leadership.”